Finn Balor to return to in-ring action Wednesday to face Cameron Grimes

Finn Balor will get his hands on Cameron Grimes this Wednesday (Image: wwe.com)

Finn Balor will return to in-ring action this Wednesday night on NXT. The Prince will take on Cameron Grimes, according to WWE.com. Finn Balor was attacked before his scheduled bout with The Velveteen Dream last month. The attacker is yet to be revealed and Balor is set on finding the snake "hiding in the long grass" that is the NXT locker room.

Finn Balor came out last week to address his attacker. He made it clear that he was unsure who attacked him but made it very clear that whoever it was would have to pay dearly.

Later on in the night, Cameron Grimes trash-talked about The Prince of NXT. Balor had walked out to face Grimes and went on to deliver Coup de Grace and Slingblade before Grimes rolled out of the ring.

Balor will get his hands on Grimes this week in the ring. However, it will be interesting to see whether Balor can concentrate on his match with the identity of his attacker still looming over his head, or will Grimes exploit the situation for a win?

Who attacked Finn Balor?

Meanwhile, WWE had provided some top suspects of the attack on Balor in a recent poll. WWE's official website had posted a poll asking who fans thing attacked Finn Balor on NXT. The options were Cameron Grimes, Karrion Kross, WALTER, Adam Cole, or Someone Else.

Balor has been engaged in a feud with The Velveteen Dream and was scheduled to face him prior to being ambushed. The Prince of NXT has also had long-standing issues with United Kingdom Champion WALTER and the rest of Imperium. However, he has been at odds woth with several other prominent NXT Superstars, including Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano and more.