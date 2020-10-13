Finn Balor updates surgery status on his jaw

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly had a grueling title match on the main event of NXT TakeOver 31 at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Balor won the match and retained his title but unfortunately, both Superstars sustained legitimate injuries during their hard-hitting match.

O'Reilly had a few fractured teeth and injured himself after a hard liver shot from Balor. Finn Balor sustained a more serious injury, as he broke his jaw in two different places. The Prince recently took to Twitter to update the WWE Universe on his surgery status.

In his tweet, Balor said that the surgery was a success and accompanied it with a photo of him lying on the hospital bed, along with Doctors Patel and Edgarsosa and his wife Veronica Rodriguez.

Recovering from a successful surgery with Dr Patel, Dr. Edgarsosa

and nurse @verockstar pic.twitter.com/2ymM8vNbvE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 13, 2020

Finn Balor's status as NXT Champion

It is not new for WWE Superstars to relinquish their championship titles after suffering a legitimate injury in which they are forced to miss in-ring action for a lengthy period. The previous NXT Champion Karrion Kross had to relinquish the title after injuring his shoulder in the match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Balor had also previously relinquished the WWE Universal Championship after dislocating his shoulder in the match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016.

Balor's jaw injury begged the question whether or not he will be stripped off the NXT Championship. It was recently revealed that he would be missing some in-ring time. Whether or not he will be relinquishing the NXT title was not stated.