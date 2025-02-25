  • home icon
Finn Balor visibly angry with Liv Morgan; makes huge accusation

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 05:11 GMT
The star has spoken about it (Credit: WWE.com)

Finn Balor was left very angry with Liv Morgan this week on WWE RAW. He accused her as well, confronting the star backstage.

Balor has been very domineering in the Judgment Day. For a group that's not supposed to really have a leader, he's taken over that role at times, throwing orders at the different members, and even questioning decisions other people have made.

Finn Balor was very angry, especially toward Liv Morgan. He accused her of attacking Jade Cargill and bringing trouble to Judgment Day because of their actions. He didn't seem to believe their words that they had not attacked Cargill and was left seething at the moment.

"But aren't you worried about Bianca and Naomi? Especially after that stunt you two pulled with Jade Cargill. Huh? I think we're bringing a little too much trouble on to our own doorstep."

Despite the two stars being happy about what happened to Cargill, they continue to deny any involvement with it, much to Finn Balor's irritation.

Liv Morgan was also angry, and at one point, she looked like she was going to attack him. She did not like the tone in which he was talking to them, and she looked visibly angry at him.

Now that Liv Morgan has won the tag title, it remains to be seen how Balor reacts.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
