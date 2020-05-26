×
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest confirmed for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

  • The NXT TakeOver: In Your House card is starting to take shape, with a third match announced for the PPV!
  • Damian Priest revealed himself as Finn Balor's mystery attacker last week on NXT.
Amar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 May 2020, 21:57 IST

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest has been confirmed for In Your House
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest has been confirmed for In Your House

Damian Priest was the guest on the latest edition of the Pat McAfee Show. During the conversation, it was confirmed by Pat McAfee himself that, as confirmed by NXT General Manager William Regal, Finn Balor has accepted Damian Priest's challenge for a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The two will face off at the pay-per-view on 7th June, Sunday.

The 'In Your House' iteration of the pay-per-view makes a return to WWE, 21 years after the last event, St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House.

Finn Balor accepts Damian Priest's challenge for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The feud between the two started last month when Finn Balor was assaulted backstage by a mystery attacker and knocked out ahead of his match against Velveteen Dream. The mystery attacker also ransacked Balor's locker room.

In the weeks that followed, Finn Balor was in pursuit of the mystery attacker. On last week's edition of NXT, during The Prince's match against Cameron Grimes, Damian Preist attacked Finn Balor with a nightstick, costing him the match in the process.

Damian Priest then revealed that he was the mystery attacker who knocked out Finn Balor backstage and challenged him to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Now that Balor has accepted the challenge, The Archer of Infamy has a huge task on his hands at TakeOver.


Published 26 May 2020, 21:57 IST
NXT TakeOver: In Your House Finn Balor Damian Priest
