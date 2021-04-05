Finn Balor wants former WWE rival to "beat the s***" out of his WrestleMania 37 opponent

NXT Champion Finn Balor has taken to social media to make it clear he wants Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

Balor, who feuded with Owens in NXT in 2015, is close friends with the WWE SmackDown Superstar in real life. Writing on Twitter, the Irishman jokingly said he wants Owens to “beat the s***” out of Zayn when they meet this weekend.

Kevin Owens responded to Finn Balor's tweet

A showdown at The Show of Shows.@FightOwensFight will battle @SamiZayn during Night 2️⃣ of #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE Sunday, April 11 at 8E/5P on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/VwXsjnZZwq — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 27, 2021

In recent months, Zayn has established himself as one of the top heel superstars in WWE. His over-the-top character is convinced that everyone and everything in the company is conspiring against him.

Owens will face Zayn in a singles match on the second night of WrestleMania 37 on April 11. YouTube personality Logan Paul is set to support Zayn in the match after attending the premiere of his documentary on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Finn Balor also has an important match this week

Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) is a match seven months in the making

Before the two-night WrestleMania 37 event takes place, NXT is set to hold its own two-night event this week. A total of 10 matches have been announced for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, including Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett).

Kross won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver XXX in August 2020. However, he was forced to relinquish the title four days later due to a shoulder injury. In September 2020, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole at NXT Super Tuesday II to become a two-time NXT Champion.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place on April 7 and April 8. Watch the video above to hear Finn Balor’s challenger, Karrion Kross, discuss all things NXT with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino.