"He could really bring NXT to the next level" - Finn Balor wants ex-WWE Champion on NXT

Current NXT Champion Finn Balor has said that he would like to face a former WWE Champion on NXT. Balor recently stated that he wants to face Randy Orton on the Black and Gold brand.

Finn Balor returned to NXT in 2019 after spending three years on the main roster. He became the NXT Champion after winning the title at NXT: Super Tuesday II in a match against Adam Cole.

Finn Balor, who was a recent guest on After The Bell, was asked by Vic Joseph about a Superstar from RAW or SmackDown that he would like to face on NXT. The current NXT Champion said that he would love to face 14-time World Champion Randy Orton on NXT.

"I think we could all learn so much from Randy Orton. I know that's a little bit of a different kind of idea, you know a lot of people would want me to say Kevin Owens, a lot of people would want me to say Ricochet but I feel like Randy could really bring NXT to the next level, you know, with regards the effect he would have on the people in the locker room, in the ring, his professionalism, his experience."

Finn Balor also wants to face Kevin Owens or Samoa Joe on NXT

Randy Orton on NXT

Finn Balor also spoke about his desire to face Kevin Owens or Samoa Joe in the future on NXT.

"If I could get a run with Kevin Owens, if I could get a run with Samoa Joe, oh my god, that would be incredible."

Owens is currently on SmackDown and appeared for one match on NXT at TakeOver: WarGames, while Joe is on RAW and is a commentator on the Red brand.

