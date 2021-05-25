Finn Balor wants a rematch against 2-time WWE Champion

Finn Balor is hoping to face AJ Styles in another one-on-one match in WWE.

The only previous meeting between the two men came at TLC 2017. Balor’s original opponent, Bray Wyatt, suffered an illness before the event, so Styles was drafted in as a late replacement. Balor, performing as The Demon, then defeated Styles in a match that came seventh on WWE’s list of the best matches of 2017.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Balor reflected on the decision to have him perform as The Demon against Styles. He also said he would “love to have another shot” at facing the two-time WWE Champion.

“I feel like we had many external influences that day, with doing The Demon,” Balor said. “Should we do The Demon that day? Was it appropriate? The fact that the match with AJ was kind of a separate type of match. I kind of look back and wonder, ‘Should it have been [The Demon]?’ But The Demon had been advertised. You can always go back and go, ‘It could have been better.’ Or you can always go back and go, ‘Well, it could have been a lot worse.’ I enjoyed it, it was a good memory. Would I love to have another shot at it? Absolutely.”

Finn Balor’s short-term focus is on his rematch against Karrion Kross. The Irishman is aiming to become a three-time NXT Champion on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Why AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor is so memorable

Finn Balor defeated AJ Styles in an 18-minute match

The much-anticipated match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor was heavily speculated after Styles joined Balor in WWE in 2016.

Prior to joining WWE, both Styles and Balor had history as Bullet Club members in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). Styles returned to NJPW on the same day that Balor left the promotion in 2014, so their paths never crossed during their time in Bullet Club.

Following their match, Finn Balor and AJ Styles shared a “too sweet” – a hand gesture used by Bullet Club – as a sign of mutual respect.

