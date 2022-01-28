"I really want to work on the heel aspect" - Finn Balor wants to shake up his WWE character

WWE Superstar Finn Balor feels the direction of his current character is getting stale and would like to shake things up a bit.

The former Universal Champion returned to the main roster in July last year after spending a couple of years on NXT. He worked as a tweener and showed a glimpse of his Prince Devitt character that was famous in New Japan while on the developmental brand.

Speaking on this week’s “My Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast, Balor stated that he'd love to have a proper heel run on the main roster, similar to the one in NJPW.

“I really, really want to work on the heel aspect of Finn, like RAW/SmackDown level. I’ve kind of done it in Japan,'' said Balor. ''We tried to do it in NXT, but it went in a different direction. I would really love to have a real heel run." (H/T- wrestlingnews.co)

Finn Balor had an entertaining second run in WWE NXT

After a near two-month absence from television, The Irish King made his return to NXT, confronting then champion Adam Cole. However, things were a little different as Balor attacked Johnny Gargano to establish himself as heel for the first time in the company.

The next few months saw Finn do some of his best work as he took down everyone on his way to the top. However, his character was tweaked as he entered a feud with Damian Priest that saw him turn face again.

The Demon King defeated Adam Cole for the vacant NXT title to become a two-time NXT Champion. It a remarkable title run as Balor defended his championship against multiple opponents in a series of excellent matches before dropping it to Karrion Kross.

Shortly after the feud with Kross, Finn Balor was again called up to the WWE main roster where he has been a victim of some unfortunate booking. The RAW Superstar was recently involved in a feud with Austin Theory in which he ended up on the losing end.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor's current direction in WWE? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!

