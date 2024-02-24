Finn Balor warns two WWE Superstars ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth

Finn Balor has taken to social media to warn two WWE Superstars ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They will be defending the titles in Perth, Australia, against the team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, who have been on the rise in the SmackDown tag team division.

Taking to Instagram, Balor put the challengers on notice and even praised them in the process. The Judgment Day member mentioned that Dunne and Bate's experience and skill are "world class."

"Perhaps some are not so familiar with Pete & Tyler. I AM. Do not be deceived by their youth. Their experience and skill is world class. #EliminationChamber," Finn Balor shared.

Check out Finn Balor's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber: Perth remains to be seen.

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed that Vince McMahon did not want Pete Dunne to wrestle on the main roster

Pete Dunne recently ditched his "Butch" gimmick and started teaming up with Tyler Bate on the main roster. He was initially introduced as a member of The Brawling Brutes on the main roster, where he teamed up with Sheamus and Ridge Holland for numerous memorable matches.

While speaking on Muscle Man Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed that Vince McMahon did not want Dunne to wrestle on the main roster.

Mansoor said:

"Dude, Vince [McMahon] wanted Butch to be a guy that never wrestles. Vince wanted Butch, Pete Dunne, to be a scrappy little guy, who just attacks people, but he never wanted Butch to actually wrestle a match."

Expand Tweet

Dunne and Bate will aim to end Finn Balor and Damian Priest's second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

What are your thoughts on Dunne and Bate challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!