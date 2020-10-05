Finn Balor on his way to the hospital following brutal NXT TakeOver 31 main event 

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly faced each other tonight in the main event of TakeOver 31 with the title on the line. Both the Superstars put on a Match of The Year worthy performance with Balor retaining the title but one has to ask - at what cost?

Those who have seen the match, surely have noticed blood spewing out of Balor's mouth near the end of the match.

Even though Kyle O'Reilly's Undisputed Era brother and former NXT Champion Adam Cole was laid out by Ridge Holland at the end of the match, it appears that Balor is the one who currently needs medical attention. In an interaction with the media following the show, Triple H said that Finn Balor was on his way to the hospital to get an X-Ray test done on his jaw.

What's the severity of Finn Balor's injuries?

As of now, it is unclear as to how severe Finn Balor's injuries are after his incredible performance against Kyle O'Reilly. WWE may soon release an official statement regarding the matter.

The previous champion before Balor, Karrion Kross, had to relinquish the NXT Championship following his colossal match against Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX.

Balor who is also the inaugural WWE Universal Champion had to relinquish the championship after winning it at SummerSlam 2016 as he sustained a shoulder injury during the match. After undergoing surgery, he returned on the post WrestleMania 33 episode of WWE RAW.

We at Sportskeeda wish Finn Balor a speedy recovery and hope his injuries are not too severe.