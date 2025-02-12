"Finn and Liv have been having a secret thing" - Fans react to Liv Morgan potentially betraying Dominik Mysterio for 2 former World Champions

It has been a rough couple of months for Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of The Judgment Day. On the Road to WrestleMania 41, fans have fantasy booking the future of the heel stable.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan uploaded a reel featuring "Dirty" Dom, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. The video showed the short-lived trio of Styles, Balor, and Morgan working against the earlier version of The Judgment Day.

The fan then posed the question of the possibility of a betrayal that could lead to Dominik, who is one of the most hated stars in WWE, turning face.

The WWE Universe reacted to the possibility of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles forming their own group. That leaves Judgment Day with Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Some fans are open to the idea since there were hints about it when Morgan was infiltrating the group.

"If it isn't the plan, this would make for an amazing pivot storyline. The hype promo for a mania match would bang," a fan commented.

"HHH make it happen dawg. This would be incredible," urged another.

"Finn, AJ & Liv v Dom, Carlito & Raquel aka Bullet Club v Judgment Day, at Mania, is something nobody saw coming," claimed this one.

Dominik Mysterio recently hinted about adding another member to The Judgment Day as JD McDonagh is currently out with an injury. Finn Balor is opposed to the idea, which could lead to more tension within the group.

CM Punk takes a shot at Dominik Mysterio

The first opponent CM Punk faced when he returned to WWE was Dominik Mysterio. The two locked horns on the WWE 2023 Holiday Tour live event circuit. It has been over a year, but The Second City Saint is still not a fan of The Judgment Day member. Punk recently took a shot at "Dirty" Dom in an appearance on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen.

"I don’t encourage this, but I'm shocked that people don't throw rotten fruit at (Dominik), or at least toilet paper because he's the sh*ts," Punk said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Punk and Dom haven't had a chance for a proper feud, but it will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member would respond to the former WWE Champion.

