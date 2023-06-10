''Fire them," ''Vince was right about them''- Fans lash out at three names Triple H brought back but have allegedly lost popularity backstage

The world of WWE is very competitive, and a tag team that returned when Triple H took charge seems to have fallen out of favor.

After being released by the company, Hit Row returned albeit without their star performer Swerve Strickland. Despite attempts to push them initially, the group comprising Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab has not done well.

Last week on SmackDown, the team faced Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a losing effort. The trio returned in March 2022 after Triple H took charge of WWE Creative. However, despite his initial attempts to push them, they have now essentially become enhancement talents on SmackDown, as rumors suggest that WWE has no major plans for them.

One of the main issues plaguing Hit Row is the lack of consistent booking and storyline development. Despite their initial strong debut, the faction has been relegated to the mid-card, rarely given significant airtime or meaningful feuds. This lack of focus has hindered their ability to connect with the audience and showcase their full potential, leading to the fans being unhappy with the group:

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Hit row is losing popularity backstage, from what is been mentioned some people backstage has pitch in different ideas of story’s for them but nothing has been pick because they feel it won’t work for them and for the fans Hit row is losing popularity backstage, from what is been mentioned some people backstage has pitch in different ideas of story’s for them but nothing has been pick because they feel it won’t work for them and for the fans

➖cameron➖ @clapbackcam @WrestlingBlog_ i lost faith in them. it’s too late for them now. @WrestlingBlog_ i lost faith in them. it’s too late for them now. https://t.co/fZwIPREvgf

Tha Great22 @TGreat22 @WrestlingBlog_ They better get with the program or the hammer will get dropped @WrestlingBlog_ They better get with the program or the hammer will get dropped

Triple H's attempt to push Hit Row did not work out

Ever since Triple H took over the creative department, multiple superstars who were released under Vince McMahon were brought back. Hit Row was one of the first to come back. They got plenty of air time initially, but their act failed to connect with the crowd, and the absence of Strickland severely affected the group's popularity.

Since their return to WWE on March 19, 2022, Hit Row has failed to live up to expectations, leaving fans and insiders wondering what went wrong. Initially hailed as a promising group with a unique blend of in-ring talent and charismatic personalities, Hit Row has since become lackluster, with rumors swirling that they have lost popularity backstage and there are no major plans for them.

