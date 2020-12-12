WWE has just announced a big segment involving Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The red brand will feature a "Field Trip" segment that will see Bray Wyatt bringing his puppets from the Firefly Fun House to the WWE ThunderDome, at the Tropicana Field.

All notable puppets that we have witnessed in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House over the past several months will take a trip to the WWE ThunderDome along with Wyatt. Abby The Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, and Huskus The Pig Boy are all going to be there, but it isn't confirmed whether Friendship Frog, The Evil Boss, and Wobby Walrus are going to be a part of the segment.

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt and his alter ego, The Fiend, are currently involved in a rivalry with The Legend Killer on RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, Orton squared off against Bray Wyatt, but we didn't get a definitive ending to the match.

At WWE TLC 2020, The Fiend will be taking on Randy Orton in a singles match, with Alexa Bliss on the former's side. Tune in to RAW next week to find out what happens when Bray Wyatt brings his puppets to the ThunderDome on a "Field Trip".