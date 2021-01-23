First-ever women's match to be held on WWE 205 Live tonight

WWE 205 Live will feature it's first-ever women's match tonight. The match will be a part of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and will feature the team of Candice Le Rae and Indi Hartwell going up against Priscilla Kelly (now Gigi Dolin) and Cora Jade (formerly Elayna Black).

The announcement was made via WWE 205 Live's Twitter account. The show is known for it's high-flying action, and will hopefully feature more of the same tonight.

Tonight will feature Candice Le Rae and Indi Hartwell facing off against Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade. This match will only be the second match in WWE NXT's Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The match will take place on 205 Live and follows a superb match between the teams of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter and Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm on NXT this past Wednesday.

Both women on each team are extremely talented and capable of putting up a great match. Considering the match is on 205 Live, perhaps we will get to see some high-flying maneuvers between both teams. This will also be the debut match for both Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin.

205 Live could hold more Women's division matches

This match from the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic could be the start of many future women's division matches on WWE 205 Live. The talent in WWE's women's division is such that many of their Superstars are more than capable of matching the high-flying and high-risk style that has come to be associated with 205 Live.

Superstars like Bayley, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and many more have all shown that they are not afraid to take flight when necessary. This match between the two sets of women could be the start of many more women's matches to come on 205 Live.

Considering the level of talent WWE has at its disposal and its additional ability to attract more talent, it wouldn't be too difficult for the company to create a women's division in 205 Live. If they do so, which Superstars would you like to see on the show? Let us know down below.