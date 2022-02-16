First look at Elimination Chamber 2022 construction shows 10-ton structure

The first look at the Elimination Chamber 2022 stage construction has been revealed.

Elimination Chamber is set to emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19, 2022. WWE has gone out of its way to pack the event with major showdowns featuring top superstars.

WWE always spends a good amount of money while constructing stages for the Saudi Arabia events. The same story seems to have followed this time as well.

The first look at the stage construction for the big event has now been revealed. As seen in the clip below, WWE has constructed a beautiful entrance stage. The chamber structure is also visible at the end of the clip.

#WWEChamber First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia #WWEChamber https://t.co/e3Ykmkciuv

Elimination Chamber 2022 will feature two chamber matches

As of this moment, eight exciting bouts have been scheduled for the February 19 event. The WWE title will be on the line in an Elimination Chamber match that will likely headline the show. Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles inside the hellish structure.

Six women will compete in the second chamber bout of the night. Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki A.S.H. will compete for a shot at the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38. Additionally, the same belt will be on the line with Becky Lynch taking on WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal title against Goldberg at the event for the first time. 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

It's pretty clear that the results of Elimination Chamber 2022 will play a major role in shaping up the upcoming WrestleMania 38 card.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber 2022? What match are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comment section!

