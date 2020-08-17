First look at the set of WWE ThunderDome [VIDEO]

WWE recently made a huge announcement about introducing a new "state-of-the-art viewing experience" for fans on their shows, called WWE ThunderDome. With this, fans will now be able to virtually attend WWE shows, starting this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

🚨 WELCOME TO THE WWE THUNDERDOME 🚨



Starting from Friday, August 21st, virtual fans will be welcomed into Orlando's Amway Centre 🙌



Fans will be able to watch live being displayed on 2,500 square feet of LED Panels around the arena...



We're looking forward to this! pic.twitter.com/5HPxKLuYGk — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 17, 2020

As mentioned by WWE, the set will consist of video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, drone cameras, and cutting-edge graphics. Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production, gave the following details of the set of WWE ThunderDome.

“Like the NBA, we’re doing virtual fans, but we’re also creating an arena-type atmosphere. We won’t have a flat board, we’ll have rows and rows and rows of fans. We’ll have almost 1,000 LED boards, and it will recreate the arena experience you’re used to seeing with WWE. The atmosphere will be night and day from the Performance Center. This is going to let us have a WrestleMania-level production value, and that’s what our audience expects from us. We are also going to put arena audio into the broadcast, similar to baseball, but our audio will be mixed with the virtual fans. So when fans start chants, we’ll hear them."

First look at the set of WWE ThunderDome

The news of WWE ThunderDome has got everyone talking, speculating what the unique set would look like. We now have some interesting leaked photos as well as a video (courtesy Pro Wrestling Sheet) giving us the first look of WWE ThunderDome being set up in Amway Center, Orlando, where all the shows will be taking place, starting this Friday on SmackDown.

roadie4life on Instagram posted pictures of the WWE THUNDERDOME getting set up!



Holy sensory overload, Batman! This is gonna be WILD! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sB8mUJVZs4 — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 17, 2020

The setup does look amazing and something never seen before in WWE or anywhere else. Starting tonight, anyone who wants to join in on the fun can register their virtual seat for the shows on WWE's social media pages or visit the website.

