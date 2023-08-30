First-time-ever match set for major WWE championship 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Kiana James collided with Blair Davenport, Roxanne Perez, and Gigi Dolin in a Number One Contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship.

During the bout, Perez and Dolin were going at it at ringside, and the former hit the latter with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Later on, The Prodigy hit Kiana James with her Pop Rox finishing move, but before she could cover her, James rolled out of the ring.

Gigi tried to hit Roxanne with her finisher, but the former NXT Women's Champion held onto the rope. Kiana James made her way back into the ring and planted Perez with a facebuster. She took out Gigi Dolin with a knee smash and pinned her to win the match.

Tiffany Stratton came out after the match and had a staredown with James. The two stars will face each other for the NXT Women's Championship next week. They have never competed against each other in a singles match on WWE TV before.

It'll be interesting to see whether Kiana James will be the one to dethrone The Buff Barbie.

Who do you think will walk out with the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

