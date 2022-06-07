Fit Finlay listed as a producer for Friday's SmackDown

WWE and WCW veteran Fit Finlay has been listed as a backstage producer for the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Finlay gained notoriety in professional wrestling in the mid-1990s, having a substantial run in World Championship Wrestling, which lasted from 1996 until 2001.

After WCW closed its doors, Finlay would work as a trainer with WWE until 2005, where he would return to the ring. This run would last from 2005 to 2011 and would see the Belfast-born star capture the WWE United States Championship. He has since worked backstage for WWE as a producer, on and off since 2012.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now noted, however, that Finlay is back to being listed as a backstage producer after a long absence. The report from Fightful Select notes that he was listed as a main roster producer for a dark match on SmackDown. He had apparently not been listed internally for months.

"Fit Finlay was listed as a main roster producer for a dark match on Smackdown, the first time he's appeared on internal listings in months," Sapp tweeted.

When was Fit Finlay's last wrestling match?

Finlay took to the ring for the final time in 2012, in a match that took place outside of WWE.

At Korakuen Hall in Japan, Finlay was defeated by Ray Mendoza Jr. while competing for the WNC (Wrestling New Classic).

Following the match, Finlay finished up his commitments with the promotion to re-sign with Vince McMahon. He then began his near decade-long stretch as a producer.

It will be interesting to see if Finlay now resumes his work as a producer in WWE. Whether this will be a permanent role has not yet been confirmed.

