The Undertaker has had one of the greatest WWE careers in history. Not only did The Deadman have a colorful on-screen career, but his backstage stories are as impressive as his matches.

While talking about his time hanging out with his Bone Street Krew, The Undertaker talked about an incident where he accidentally lit Yokozuna's hair on fire when they were in a hotel room together.

Here is what The Undertaker said during the latest episode of The Last Ride on the WWE Network:

''I remember taking a match and I'm setting them on fire and flicking the matches and trying to hit people with them. Big Yoko was on the other side of the table from me, and I flicked one, and it went right over his head. I didn't realize it landed in the back of his hair. All-of-a-sudden, I start seeing all this smoke. I said, hey Rod, turn around.' He turns around and sure enough his hair is on fire. And then, it was like, five guys pounding him to death to try to put the fire out, but it didn't work getting some free shots on him. He laughed it off. Just a great dude, man. I really miss him." (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

Speaking of Yokozuna, The Undertaker remarked how he was always in a good mood and never got offended at jokes and ribs.

The Undertaker talks about the wrestler's court

The Undertaker also talked about the wrestler's court where Superstars used to settle their differences backstage. The former WWE Champion stated that it was just a light-hearted way to address the backstage issues.

"Wrestlers court was a lighthearted way to get the message across that you're scr*wing up. And your coworkers know that you're screwing up and they don't much appreciate it. You've kind of made your bed and now you've got to lie in it."

The Undertaker stated that the main reason for holding the court was so he could give advice to the Superstars and make life on the road a bit more fun. Former WWE Superstar The Godfather also revealed that the most common penalties in the wrestler's court were buying alcohol or paying for transit.