Five-time WWE World Champion winning the Men's Elimination Chamber should happen, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The Men's Elimination Chamber match at WWE's upcoming premium live event is shaping up nicely, with CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul already earning their places in the six-man bout. While Cena is the favorite to win the match, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the honor should go to Punk instead.

CM Punk's road to WrestleMania is looking unclear right now, with his long-hyped match against Seth Rollins already taking place on RAW's Netflix premiere. He recently had a face-off with Cody Rhodes, but many believe that The American Nightmare will face John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that it's not a good look for CM Punk if he loses the Elimination Chamber too after talking about winning it for so long:

"Punk looked straight into the camera and told us for weeks and weeks that he was winning the Royal Rumble and going to WrestleMania. He didn’t win the Royal Rumble. Now he’s doing the same thing all over again."

The former WWE writer sees the Best in the World winning the six-man match and headlining WrestleMania 41:

"I think he is [winning the Elimination Chamber] because I said for many many reasons man, Punk is getting older, Punk is injury-prone. Either he headlines this WrestleMania or he never headlines WrestleMania and the joke's on him. The way he keeps talking about, 'I’m gonna win this,' when he said the same thing about Royal Rumble, I hope you know you’re going to win this bro, otherwise you’re just gonna keep losing a lot of credibility." [From 1:10:36 onwards]

CM Punk may also have to deal with two fierce rivals at WWE Elimination Chamber as Drew McIntyre is already in the match while Seth Rollins could qualify next week.

