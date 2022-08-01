Former NXT Champion teases WWE return following Dakota Kai's SummerSlam return

Former NXT Champion Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) recently teased a WWE return in light of Dakota Kai's return to the company at SummerSlam.

Kai was released from the promotion back in April 2022. This came less than a month after she dropped the NXT Tag Team Title that she held with Raquel Rodriguez (then Raquel Gonzalez) to Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

After serving her 30-day no compete clause, it was expected that Kai might sign with a different company, so to say her TV return alongside Bayley and Io Shirai (now IYO SKY) was shocking is an understatement.

Rumors abound that the promotion's new Head of Creative, Triple H, might influence the re-signing of many former NXT talents that were let go under Vince McMahon's regime.

One such talent, a former NXT Champion from when The Game oversaw the developmental brand, Killer Kross, recently shared a picture of a fan listening to his old WWE theme on his Instagram stories.

The accompanying caption read that the fan was hoping Kross would return to the Stamform-based promotion.

Kross, along with now wife Scarlett Bordeaux, were released on November 4, 2021. This came after Karrion spent a few underwhelming months on the main roster.

What has Killer Kross been upto since his WWE release

After his 90-day non-compete clause expired, Killer Kross immediately hit the independent scene. He has also made notable appearances in Major League Wrestling (MLW), the promotion that he was signed to before joining WWE

The former NXT Champion also made an appearance on EC3 and Adam Scherr's (fka Braun Strowman) promotion Control Your Narrative (CYN) at their Dallas show during WrestleMania week.

Kross wrestled his first match for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on the company's Lone Star Shootout Event in Dallas, TX during WrestleMania week this year in a losing effort against veteran Minoru Suzuki.

Killer Kross will also be part of the 'Ric Flair Last Match' pay-per-view. He will face Davey Boy Smith Jr. on the show's undercard.

The 37-year old married his long-time partner Scarlett Bordeaux in April of this year in the icy tundras of Alaska. And although he might not have set the wrestling world on fire in the past 7-8 months, he has kept himself open and to a WWE return by not signing an exclusive contract with a major promotion.

