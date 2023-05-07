Footage seemingly reveals the truth on rumors about Brock Lesnar blading at Backlash 2023

During his match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash, Brock Lesnar got busted open, and there is speculation that he might have used a blade to open a cut on his forehead. However, a slowed-down clip of the spot has seemingly shot down claims of the Beast allegedly blading.

As seen during Backlash's main event, Brock Lesnar's face was a bloody mess after he went head-first into an exposed turnbuckle.

Several viewers initially believed Lesnar had a blade hidden in his gloves and used it while he was on his knees in the corner. However, a fan highlighted in some telling footage - which you can view right here - that Brock Lesnar suffered the cut immediately after his head bounced off the buckle.

It would have been humanely impossible for the former WWE Champion to execute a sneaky blade job. As hilariously noted by the hawk-eyed fan, a ghost probably might have used the prohibited object.

It's a well-known fact that blading is strictly banned in WWE, and any performer caught doing it faces severe consequences from the management. While Brock Lesnar is unlike any other talent WWE has on the roster, the rumors of him blading at Backlash can be put to rest following the thorough analysis of the spot that caused him to bleed.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in controversial fashion at WWE Backlash 2023

The build-up for the premium live event in Puerto Rico heavily revolved around Cody Rhodes' story taking a detour following Brock Lesnar's surprising inclusion in the angle. The Beast Incarnate's attack on The American Nightmare after WrestleMania got them involved in a few heated segments leading up to Backlash.

The top WWE stars were expectedly given the main event slot at Backlash. Lesnar rarely puts on long matches, and his outing with Cody Rhodes was no different, as it lasted for nine minutes and forty seconds.

Rhodes took the fight to Lesnar during the latter's entrance, and when the bell finally rang, he connected with a few Disaster kicks inside the ring.

The Beast eventually got control of the proceedings and began to punish his opponent by taking him to Suplex City! However, the exposed turnbuckle spot tipped the scales in favor of Rhodes, who hit his finisher twice for a near fall.

Brock Lesnar would never go down so easily as he reacted with an F5, but Cody kicked out of the pinfall. The match's finish saw Lesnar trap Rhodes in the Kimura Lock, only to accidentally get rolled up for the three-count.

Many fans pointed out an apparent botch in Cody Rhodes' controversial win, and it has left the door open for another match down the road between the two.

