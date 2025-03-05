"For the very first time" - WWE star Oba Femi sends a warning to TNA champion Moose

Oba Femi is set to defend his title against Moose at NXT Roadblock 2025. He sent a warning to the TNA X-Division Champion ahead of this match.

On the February 18 episode of NXT, Moose confronted Femi. These two men will lock horns with the NXT Title on the line at Roadblock 2025 next week.

Tonight on the black-and-silver brand, Oba Femi held a press conference. During the conference, he was asked about his upcoming match against the X-Division Champion. Oba said he couldn't afford to lose this match, as that would mean that a TNA wrestler would be walking around with an NXT Title.

When asked about facing someone the size of Moose, Femi said he has faced bigger opponents. He also said that he would make Moose wish he had never left the NFL.

"I mean, holding this NXT Championship and representing the brand is a job that I don't take lightly. Moose is a five-star athlete, and next week, you will witness two Nigerian titans go head to head for the very first time. But this match, my friends, is one that I cannot afford to lose. Because if I do, now we have a TNA wrestler running around with the NXT Championship around his waist and on his shoulder. I don't think so," Femi said.

It will be interesting to see if Oba Femi will be able to retain his title against Moose next week.

