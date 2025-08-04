  • home icon
  • "For now" - 4-time champion teases challenging Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship after his SummerSlam win

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:39 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: Dominik Mysterio on X)
Dominik Mysterio (Image credits: Dominik Mysterio on X)

Dominik Mysterio retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes has now teased challenging Mysterio.

Hayes is signed to SmackDown and is a former NXT Champion. He is also a former two-time NXT North American Champion and the final NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

On X, Hayes sent a two-word message after Mysterio's win over Styles at the SummerSlam PLE. The 31-year-old superstar has his sights on the Intercontinental Championship.

"For now…" wrote Hayes.

Check out Carmelo Hayes' reaction to Dominik's win at SummerSlam:

The four-time champion is signed to the SmackDown brand, where he is yet to win a championship. However, he has already shared the ring with former WWE World Champions, including Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He dethroned Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match, involving Finn Balor and Penta. The Judgment Day member has already defended the title against Penta and Octagon Jr., since winning it at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dominik Mysterio's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship is yet to be decided. If Hayes is to challenge him for the title, he would have to jump ship to RAW from SmackDown.

Edited by Angana Roy
