"Forever & Always" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to send heartfelt message to real-life partner ahead of WWE Fastlane

Rhea Ripley recently returned to WWE TV and Dominik Mysterio was able to win back her trust when he regained his North American Championship on NXT. The duo appeared to be going through a rough time earlier this week but their issues are now settled.

Outside of the ring, it is well-known that Ripley is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews. She often breaks her on-screen character to share messages with her fiance.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ripley and Murphy have been engaged for several months and the above image is the latest in a long line of posts that the Women's World Champion has shared with her partner on social media.

Will Rhea Ripley defend her title at WWE Fastlane?

Rhea Ripley has several enemies on WWE TV at the moment, most notably Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. The champion made her return to RAW this week and it doesn't appear as though she will be defending her title tomorrow night.

Ripley hasn't defended her title at several Premium Live Events since she won the Championship at WrestleMania. The most notable event she didn't defend the gold at came back at SummerSlam.

It's likely that Ripley will still be at Fastlane as part of the Judgment Day since Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be defending their Tag Team Championships. It has also been reported that Jade Cargill will potentially appear at the PLE which the WWE Universe will be incredibly interested in.

It's rumored that Cargill will be on the RAW roster, so she may be looking to send a message to the current champion if her first appearance is this weekend at Fastlane.

Do you think a Rhea Ripley title defense will be added to Fastlane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

