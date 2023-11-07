"Forever"- Former WWE star sends out an emotional message to Sonya Deville amid her absence

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, recently reacted to Sonya Deville's Instagram post with an emotional message.

On the July 3, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Sonya Deville, alongside her partner Chelsea Green, was successful in defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Later on, it was announced that Deville had suffered an ACL injury, because of which Piper Niven replaced her and paired up with Chelsea.

Taking to Instagram, Deville uploaded a photo of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as she captioned it with an emotional message.

She wrote:

"I never lost you."

You can check out Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

Reacting to Deville's post, current indie star Cardona commented on the same as he wrote that she is still the champion, and she will always be one.

"We are still champs. Then. Now. Forever." Matt Cardona wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Matt Cardona's comment on Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

Chelsea Green opened up about Sonya Deville's return to WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently opened up about her thoughts on Sonya Deville's return to the Stamford-based company.

While speaking in an episode of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Green recalled the times when she used to be a part of 'Tough Enough' alongside Deville. She stated that they have always been together from the very beginning, and now winning a championship together is a "full-circle moment" for her.

Green said:

“We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,’ and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back, and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this. To win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment," Green said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in the near future.

