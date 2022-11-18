Damian Priest has sent a heartfelt message to his fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor by sharing a throwback photo of them on social media.

RAW Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are also part of the sinister faction. The Rated-R Superstar Edge originally formed the group after turning heel during his feud with AJ Styles. The two stars collided at WrestleMania 38, which the WWE Hall of Famer won after the Archer of Infamy unexpectedly appeared during the bout.

Edge, however, was kicked out of The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group. He collided with the latter at Extreme Rules a few weeks ago in an 'I Quit' match, which The Prince won.

Damien Priest recently took to Twitter to share a photo of him and Finn Balor during their time on the black and gold brand. They collided at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in 2020, which Balor won.

In his caption, Priest stated that respect was earned that day:

"A brotherhood forged in war. Respect was earned. #TheJudgmentDay," he wrote.

The Judgment Day defeated The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel

At the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley, collided with The O.C.'s AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag team match.

After 14 minutes of action, the heel group won the match, thanks to interference by the former RAW Women's Champion.

The following week on RAW, Mia Yim returned to WWE and aligned herself with The O.C. At Survivor Series, AJ Styles will collide with Finn Balor in a singles match. Each star will be accompanied by their group at the event.

