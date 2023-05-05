"Forget about the future of pro wrestling, he's the future" - Top free agent looking for a match against Cody Rhodes 

Wrestling star Homicide recently picked WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as his dream opponent in the company.

The American Nightmare has been one of the biggest stars in WWE ever since his return at WrestleMania 38. After a fantastic trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins, he took some time off due to a torn pec. Cody then went on to win the Royal Rumble and had a WrestleMania main event match against Roman Reigns, where he came up short.

In an exclusive interview with veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Homicide mentioned that he would love to take on Cody Rhodes.

He claimed that he loved watching Dusty back in the day, and the name "Rhodes" was an institution in itself. He also predicted that Cody is the future of the business.

"I love Dusty Rhodes and his family. I'm a big mark for the West Texas guys. I do believe in the West Texas guys. He is the son of a West Texas guy. And The Rhodes, look at the name. Cody Rhodes is magical. He's like one of those guys like, forget about the future of pro wrestling, he's the future. He is that guy." [From 3:20 - 3:45]

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023

On April 3, 2023, episode of RAW, the night after WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes came across an unlikely opponent in Brock Lesnar after The Beast turned on him and attacked him.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin BROCK LESNAR VS CODY RHODES AT BACKLASH IS OFFICIAL #WWERaw BROCK LESNAR VS CODY RHODES AT BACKLASH IS OFFICIAL #WWERaw https://t.co/2hQGPuUVJE

After the brutal beatdown on RAW, Cody has been looking to get a match with Brock Lesnar. It came to the point where WWE Official Adam Pearce relented and booked an encounter for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The two stars are now set to collide in a blockbuster singles matchup at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this weekend.

