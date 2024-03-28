"Forget me not" - Former WWE champion provides major update after deleting X account

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega opened up about deleting her official X/Twitter handle.

Vega recently deleted her X account, creating intrigue among her fans. Prior to deleting her official handle, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had wished her late father on his birthday. WWE Universe was at its unique best in its predictions of why she had deleted her account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vega opened up regarding the situation and provided an update for her fans. She stated that the platform had become too toxic for her and that she was "tired of the toxicity." She also thanked her fans for their constant love and support in times of difficulty, and asked them not to forget her.

"Lollll. Also deleted Twitter for 1 day and already people blowing up my other pages wanting to know the tea or spreading false narratives about rando's drama, cosplay and whatever else..all BS. Like how about I'm just tired of the toxicity. You never know the damage you can actually do to someone. My fans ilysm (emoji) real ones only. I appreciate the love & support you've sent me. You are important. You are enough. You matter. Forget me not," wrote Vega.

Check out a screengrab of Zelina's Instagram post in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Primo Colon recently shared words of appreciation for WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

Three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Primo Colon shared a message of appreciation for Zelina Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Colon heaped praise on Vega, stating how proud he was of her. He further wished her luck, and mentioned that he would always support her throughout her journey in the wrestling industry.

He detailed:

"She's representing the flag pretty good, so I'm proud of her. I give kudos to her. I applaud her and I wish her the best (…) She's making Puerto Ricans proud. She has all my support as far as what she's doing, and I hope she keeps it up." [9:49 – 10:11]

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Vega.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Would you like to see Zelina Vega at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion