Forgotten faction returns after a month and confronts Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Ludwig Kaiser successfully defeated Tommaso Ciampa on the latest episode of RAW, courtesy of a little help from Giovanni Vinci. While there was a tense moment backstage, a faction returned after a month to seemingly tease a feud.

Ludwig Kaiser was backstage with Gunther and Giovanni Vinci, with the current Intercontinental Champion and leader of Imperium looking at Vinci and saying good things about the win. Kaiser, who was looking away, assumed that he was talking about him and thanked him, only to find out that was not the case.

Instead, it was Vinci who was being appreciated while Gunther seemed less than impressed with Ludwig Kaiser. After Vinci and Gunther left, Jinder Mahal, the leader of the Indus Sher faction, confronted him along with his cronies. A feud was teased in the process.

Indus Sher has more or less disappeared in the last few months despite being drafted to RAW. There will undoubtedly be some level of interest in having them back on the red brand because some fresh faces are needed.

The last time we saw them was a month ago when Jinder Mahal met the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to have a discussion. Nothing fruitful has come out of it since then, but it looks like something is in the works.

