Forgotten Sons possibly being taken off WWE TV after political tweet

The entire Forgotten Sons tag team will have to suffer for the actions of one person in WWE.

The future of the team is not clear at the moment anymore.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Forgotten Sons brawl with The New Day and Lucha House Party on WWE SmackDown

The Forgotten Sons have been missing from WWE television on SmackDown for some time. Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake made quite the impression when they made their debut on the main roster on WWE SmackDown. They posed themselves as formidable opponents in the tag team division, and with The Usos out of commission thanks to an injury to one of them, they filled in a vacant spot on the WWE roster.

According to a report from Fightful Select, thanks to a recent politically motivated tweet from Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons, the entire team might be suffering for the foreseeable future.

WWE SmackDown may no longer see Forgotten Sons featured prominently

For the last few weeks, The Forgotten Sons have not been seen on television. This came as a surprise after they were being featured prominently on WWE television for a while. The team of Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake were all doing well on the Blue brand and it looked like they were the next big tag team in the company.

However, in the middle of the current on-going protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, a pro-Donald Trump tweet which was considered to be tasteless, landed him in hot water, with a large part of the WWE locker room furious with him. Before that, he was always well-liked and respected as well.

The moment you sign up to be on a social media platform, you gain a large responsibility. So thank you to all who are using their platform to spread love and acceptance. Those of you spreading the wrong message of hate and ignorance, I hope you soon realize where you’re failing. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 2, 2020

His fellow Forgotten Sons tag team members Blake and Cutler also distanced themselves from him soon enough. According to the report they also came to a meeting with Mark Carrano with other wrestlers as well.

Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what’s going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here. — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 2, 2020

Advertisement

It seems despite all of that, all of their pushes are at a stop for the moment. There have been no more vignettes for the tag team, and they were not a part of the recent tapings as well. Originally they were supposed to have a feud with The New Day, but with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions losing a recent match to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, the plans appear to have changed.

According to the report, Blake and Cutler have no heat at the moment, but they are catching the fallout of the results of Jaxson Ryker's tweet. The rest of the WWE locker room apparently feel bad for Blake and Cutler as they are not to blame for the current situation.