Forgotten WWE Superstar is pushing for a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE Superstar Piper Niven wants to have a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at next month's premium live event in London, England.

Niven returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year using her old ring name, dropping Doudrop in the process. She lasted 28 minutes in the match before getting eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez.

However, the 32-year-old Scottish superstar has not appeared on Raw since April 10th, when she and Michin lost to Iyo Sky in a triple-threat match to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

In a recent post on Twitter, WWE asked fans who they want to see join Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega in the Women's MITB ladder match. Niven replied with a classic Rick James meme to show that she wants to be in the match.

There will be six superstars in this year's Women's MITB ladder match. Bayley will face Michin while Iyo Sky takes on Shotzi on this week's episode of SmackDown to determine two more participants. The final qualifying match has not been announced.

Piper Niven worked with WWE creative on her character earlier this year

The former Doudrop was very excited about using the Piper Niven name on WWE's main roster earlier this year. Niven told MySanAntonio in an interview back in January how she will incorporate events from her life into her on-screen character.

"It was really nerve-wracking actually, because I have never pitched anything to creative before," Niven said. "I've done matches, but nothing ever like real big character things. So, this was really nerve-wracking, because it came from a real-life experience, and because it is something I am passionate about."

Piper also shared that she was anxious about the process and didn't want to be rejected when pitching ideas.

"I just didn't want it to be rejected when I approached them. They called me in and were like, 'Hey, do you have some ideas?' I was like, 'Well, this has been going on in my real life, and I think it would be cool to work that into a storyline.' Luckily, they were so receptive and really, really liked it so, it is very exciting."

Piper Niven last wrestled on the May 1st episode of WWE Main Event. If built up properly, she has the potential to be a top heel in the women's division of Raw.

