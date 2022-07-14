Former 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion teased as latest Max Dupri recruit; new name unveiled

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods could be handed a new role on WWE SmackDown if the latest tease on Twitter is to be believed.

Woods recently shared a modeling photo of himself on his Twitter page which has since seen Ma.çé and Mån.sôör respond. The two stars are obviously on the lookout for recruits for Maximum Male Models alongside Max Dupri.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins Open now through the 19th - go get some thaaaaangs

Killercurves.co @killercurvesco Open now through the 19th - go get some thaaaaangs 👀 Open now through the 19th - go get some thaaaaangsKillercurves.co @killercurvesco https://t.co/0pTeUmYnOZ

Not only were the two stars interested in recruiting The New Dat member, but his new name within the stable could have already been revealed, with Ma.çé referring to him as "Javiér," when he addressed him on Twitter.

Both Mace and Mansoor have undergone look and name changes since joining Maximum Male Models. Woods is currently stuck in a jobber-style feud to build up the returning Viking Raiders.

Maximum Male Models have already made a splash in WWE after just two weeks on the show

Max Dupri finally unveiled his newest recruits a few weeks ago on SmackDown and the two stars have since become a hit on social media.

Their debut was followed up this week when the duo celebrated Wimbledon week by unveiling their tennis collection. Dupri also shared that he now has an online application form for anyone aspiring to be part of his agency and it's now believed that many other WWE Superstars will be aligned with Dupri in order to form another stable on SmackDown.

This has since led to many fans adding images that have been shared and critiqued by Dupri on Twitter. Ma.çé and Mån.sôör have also been sharing their thoughts on the applications since it appears that the two men also have some input.

