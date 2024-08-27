Former 2-time WWE Champion gets pinned on RAW; eliminated from title tournament 

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the second triple threat match in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Tournament was held between The Miz, Xavier Woods, and Pete Dunne. Only one of them advanced to the finals.

During the match, the two babyfaces sent the heel out of the ring. Woods hit Miz with an elbow and The Bruiserweight stomped both of his opponent's hands. He then hit Xavier Woods with an enzugiri and The A-Lister nailed the New Day member with a big boot at ringside.

Xavier hit Pete Dunne and The Miz with a running elbow in the corner. Woods gave Dunne the airplane spin and Miz hit a DDT. The former WWE Champion hit Pete with a Codebreaker in the corner and planted the two stars with a double DDT. He hit both of his opponents with the It Kicks as well.

The Miz hit Xavier Woods with a crossbody but the latter reversed it into a suplex. Woods performed a gutbuster and powerbombed Miz onto Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight and Xavier Woods started exchanging chops, and The Miz joined in. The A-Lister planted Woods with the Skull Crushing Finale but Dunne pulled him out of the ring.

He covered Woods but Miz pulled Dunne off. Xavier Woods hit The Miz with an elbow drop off the top rope but Dunne pulled the referee out of the ring. Pete Dunne planted Miz with the Bitter End and won the match on WWE RAW.

