Former 3-time WWE tag team champions officially set to appear in a major promotion on the same day as Crown Jewel

Former WWE and current AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been added to NJPW's Battle Autumn card in Osaka.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed that FTR will be in action on November 5th. This will be their debut on Japanese soil for NJPW.

Harwood and Wheeler, who are former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, are the current IWGP Tag Team Champions. They won the titles at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in a three-way match. Since then, FTR has defended the titles in the UK at Royal Quest II against Aussie Open.

However, NJPW hasn't announced a match for FTR and is yet to indicate if they will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships in Osaka or not.

The Battle Autumn card will feature top stars such as Will Ospreay, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and others. The headliner will feature Ospreay defending his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Naito.

The Commonwealth Kingpin defended the belt against AEW star Orange Cassidy at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel

Bullet Club member and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson was initially booked to defend his newly won title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn.

Meanwhile, he and Luke Gallows have returned to WWE to help AJ Styles in his feud with Judgment Day. The reunited OC will face Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as Battle Autumn.

Taking to Twitter, The Machine Gun released a video stating that he won't be appearing at the New Japan show, as the promotion didn't cross-check with him and Gallows before booking the NEVER Title match.

With Anderson's status up in the air, it is quite likely that FTR was booked for Autumn Attack to further stack the show. Their rival Aussie Open will also feature on the same card.

