Former AEW champion challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship must happen, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes has to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The veteran in question is Tommy Dreamer. Last Saturday, The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania 40. The 38-year-old was seemingly heading towards challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year before he received another offer on RAW.

Last Monday, Seth Rollins confronted Rhodes and urged him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows. Although he did not give The Visionary a definitive answer, the former AEW TNT Champion said he would think about it.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer addressed Rollins' offer to Rhodes, claiming the latter has to choose Reigns:

"I thought Seth did an interesting job. Maintained my interest. It's a hard spot to be in because the fans did not want it. If you watched it, you start hearing them say 'No!' And then they start chanting 'Roman.' And then, Cody's reaction was like, 'Dude, this is the last thing I would have ever thought of.' And Seth made some excellent points and I kinda think this was just like a holding period because of everything that happened. It's a great way to get us go 'Hmm' and wait until Cody makes his announcement. I am in agreeance with you, it has to be Roman," he said. [From 03:40 to 04:25]

Roman Reigns defended his title at WWE Royal Rumble

The Tribal Chief has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over three years. He has defended his title against several top superstars, including John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Brock Lesnar.

Last Saturday, Roman Reigns overcame three other challengers when he defeated LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way match to retain his championship at Royal Rumble. Later that same night, the leader of The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes had a stare-down after the latter won the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare had been vocal about his desire to win Reigns' WWE Title, the one his father could not capture. Hence, it would be interesting to see if he would have a last-minute change of mind and decide to go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Which champion would you like to see Cody Rhodes finish his story against at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

