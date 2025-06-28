Former AEW champion makes WWE in-ring debut during show

A former AEW champion recently made her WWE debut. She has now competed in the ring for the first time.

Blake Monroe, then known as Mariah May, had a successful run in AEW. Shortly after debuting for the Jacksonville-based promotion, she won the Women's Owen Hart Cup and then defeated Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. After losing the title to Toni Storm, she competed in one more match for the promotion before she was taken off TV.

Eventually, she left Tony Khan's company and made her WWE debut on the June 3, 2025, episode of NXT, where she made it clear she was after Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Title.

On the June 18th episode of the black and silver brand, Blake Monroe made it official when she signed her contract. During the same segment, she was confronted and attacked by Fatal Influence. Although she made her WWE debut, she hadn't competed in the ring for her new employer yet.

That has changed after a recent NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. The former AEW Women's World Champion competed in her first match for the sports entertainment juggernaut against Lainey Reid and picked up the win.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes before Blake Monroe wins the NXT Women's Championship.

