Former AEW star confirms he has traveled to England ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE is headed to the UK for Money in the Bank, and former AEW star William Regal recently confirmed that he has reached England ahead of the show.

Regal made a name for himself as a top wrestler in WWE. He competed in the ring for several years before moving into management positions. The former Intercontinental Champion was instrumental in shaping the NXT brand of the company for several years.

The 55-year-old was released from his contract on 5 January 2022, ending his 22-year tenure with the promotion. After a legendary run with the Stamford-based promotion, he tried his hands in AEW.

William Regal united Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in the promotion before becoming the manager of Blackpool Combat Club. He had a good run with the faction before departing AEW on December 30, 2022.

He returned to WWE soon after in a non-televised role of Vice President of Global Talent Development. He recently took to Twitter to confirm that he had traveled to his hometown ahead of Money in the Bank.

"Hello England. Glad to be home," William Regal tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

William Regal @RealKingRegal Hello England. Glad to be home. Hello England. Glad to be home.

WWE may be taking William Regal along to find some new talent in England while the superstars are busy performing at Money in the Bank. He has unearthed some big names over the years and helped a few stars get ahead in their careers.

Former WWE star P. J. Black spoke about William Regal’s influence on his career

P. J. Black (fka Justin Gabriel) had a decent run in WWE. His time with Nexus proved to be fruitful, as he pinned John Cena a few times to make a big statement in his career.

In an interview with PWMania.com's Ari Barkan, Black talked about how William Regal was one of his favorite wrestlers. He added that he learned a lot from the legend’s skills and based his fighting style on him.

"I’ve been a fan of [Regal] ever since I can remember," Black said. "So I kind of combined all these styles from around the world, and funny enough, William Regal was one of the characters I watched that I studied, and I still use a lot of the moves and techniques."

Gabriel is one of the few big stars in the industry who shaped their career thanks to William Regal. It would be interesting to see if the Vice President of Global Talent Development manages to pull some new stars into the company from England.

Do you think William Regal will make an on-screen appearance at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes