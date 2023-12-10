Former AEW star loses first match in WWE at major Premium Live Event

Former AEW star Lexis King (formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr.) collided with Carmelo Hayes in a singles match at WWE NXT Deadline.

For quite some time, Hayes was suspected of attacking his best friend, Trick Williams, backstage during an episode of NXT. However, he was deemed innocent after surveillance footage showed Lexis King following Trick backstage. Although the video didn't actually show him committing the attack, it was enough to get the blame off of Melo.

This led to a match between the former NXT Champion and King at Deadline, the final WWE Premium Live Event of the year. After the bell rang, Lexis King tried to shake Melo's hand, but the latter declined. Hayes hit his opponent with a series of kicks and an armdrag, which sent Lexis out of the ring.

Later on during the bout, Carmelo Hayes stomped on King's hand on the steel steps. Lexis King nailed Melo with a punch after he performed a springboard move off the middle rope.

Finally, Hayes hit Nothing But Net to win the match via pinfall. This was King's first televised loss since joining WWE. After the match, Lexis King got on the mic and stated that he wasn't the one who attacked Trick Williams.

