Former AEW star picks up 5th straight win in WWE; last loss was to Ilja Dragunov

A former AEW star just won his 5th consecutive match in WWE. His last loss was to Ilja Dragunov.

Je'Von Evans first made a name for himself in AEW where he wrestled on AEW Dark under the ringname Jay Malachi. He competed against some of the top names in the company. After a short run in AEW, Je'Von made his way to WWE where he has been gaining traction in recent weeks due to his performances. He has now managed to insert himself into the spotlight on WWE NXT.

Being upset with Noam Dar's assault on Trick Williams, he challenged the former NXT Heritage Cup Champion to a match tonight on the developmental brand. However, Dar was mysteriously assaulted backstage, resulting in Oro Mensah taking his place in the match against Je'Von.

The former AEW star showcased his athleticism throughout the match as he used his speed and quickness to stay one step ahead of his opponent. As the crowd erupted with "This is awesome" chants, Jakara Jackson distracted the referee while Lash Legend grabbed a steel chair from under the ring. However, Trick Williams came out and asked her to drop the chair, which she did. This momentary distraction allowed Je'Von to pick up the win. This was Je'Von's fifth straight win on WWE NXT. In fact, his last loss was to Ilja Dragunov.

Following the match, Trick Williams celebrated in the ring with Je'Von Evans after the young star picked up the win.

