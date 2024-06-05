Former AEW star refuses to sign WWE contract after making a shocking appearance last week

A former AEW star made his shocking WWE debut last week but has still not signed an official contract. The person in question is "All Ego" Ethan Page, a part of NXT.

The 34-year-old star was revealed as the person who assaulted Meta-Four members Oro Mensah and Noam Dar in a series of backstage attacks. He made an unexpected appearance toward the end of the show last week and blindsided Trick Williams in the ring. He then revealed that he wanted the latter's NXT Championship.

During this week's episode of WWE NXT, Ava offered Ethan Page a contract and tried to get him to sign it in her office, but the latter refused. He said that he appreciated the generous offer but didn't want her to forget about "one tiny detail."

Apparently, Ethan Page wanted to sign his NXT contract in front of the WWE Universe and not in Ava's office.

Trick Williams approached Ava backstage and told her to give Page whatever he requested because he wanted retribution for what happened last week. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

