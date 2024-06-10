Former AEW star visibly upset after losing first-ever match in WWE

A former AEW star just made his WWE in-ring debut tonight. However, he was upset after losing the match at the premium live event.

Ethan Page first made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling as part of the tag team The North, along with Josh Alexander. After a successful stint as a tag team, Page moved on to AEW where he wrestled some of the top stars in the company. During his time in AEW, he formed an alliance with Matt Hardy. Their storyline lasted for a long time and provided fans with a lot of entertainment. However, Page's career wasn't getting any better and so he left the company for greener pastures.

A couple of weeks ago on WWE NXT, Noam Dar was attacked from behind and many people believed it to be Trick Williams until he was also assaulted by Ethan Page. Page then signed his contract with WWE a week later and as per the terms of the contract, Page's debut match was set to take place tonight at NXT Battleground for the NXT Championship.

During the match, Page brought the fight to Trick Williams right out of the gate. He got the better of Williams early on and was able to match him move for move. He even put Trick Williams through the announcer's desk. However, Page's frustration at not getting the win easily proved to be a turning point. He went on to argue with the referee, which allowed Wiliams to hit the Trick shot for the win.

This was also Trick Williams' first title defense since winning the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov.

