Former AEW talent Pineapple Pete appears on WWE RAW Underground this week

Former AEW alum Suge D, also known as Pineapple Pete in All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance on WWE television this past week.

Eagle eyed viewers of WWE Monday Night RAW were quick to notice the former AEW enhancement talent surrounding the ring during the RAW Underground segments hosted by Shane McMahon in WWE RAW's third hour.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Suge D was used as an extra this past week on Monday Night RAW.

The former AEW character took to his twitter account to confirm that he was indeed part of this week's WWE RAW Underground segments at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida:

"I came through trying to win some of @swerveconfident's money and ran into a different Shane. Go figure. #ShugeeSeason #PassingThru #RawUnderground"

In addition to his appearance on Monday Night RAW this week, the former Pineapple Pete has already begun to tease a possible appearance on another professional wrestling show before the month of September is over:

"You know what....I think I'm gonna just pull up on another show before this month is over because I can. This is your only warning. #HandsomeTraveler"

You know what....I think I'm gonna just pull up on another show before this month is over because I can.



From AEW to WWE

Pineapple Pete worked as an enhancement talent for All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, appearing in the crowd on multiple occasions on AEW Dynamite, especially during the shows filmed at QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory back in April and Ma.

During this period, Suge D was consistently referred to as 'Pineapple Pete' on commentary by AEW wrestling icon Chris Jericho, endearing Suge to the All Elite Wrestling audience.

Due to the comments made by Le Champion on commentary, Suge D would eventually engage in a brief program with Jericho, resulting in a match on AEW Dynamite in which The Demo God easily dispatched Pineapple Pete.

However, despite his popularity and interactions with Chris Jericho, Suge D was ultimately not signed by All Elite Wrestling and made his last appearance for the company on the August 4, 2020 edition of AEW Dark on YouTube in a tag team loss.

