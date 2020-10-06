Former AEW talent praises WWE Superstar Bianca Belair

Former AEW star Suge D, also known as Pineapple Pete during his stint with the promotion, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc and discussed Bianca Belair.

He talked about a lot of things, ranging from the difference in work environment between AEW and WWE, to appearing as an extra on RAW Underground last month.

During the interview, he praised Belair's exceptional work ethic and athleticism. Suge D, who also appeared in a vignette for the returning star on RAW, had a lot of praise for The EST of WWE:

"Dude, she's [Bianca Belair] everything they say she is. I have an appreciation especially after being on the indies for so long and getting a chance to meet all these different personalities, what will always impress me is when somebody has room to have an attitude and you could probably excuse him for it, and they don't.

"If anything, it's the exact opposite, and she goes into that category. I mean, she's driven. She's smart, hell of an athlete [and] all this other stuff like that, but she's very personable. She took that segment, which again, another educational experience because people don't realize that segment was like what, a minute and 45 seconds.

"You don't realize all the work it takes to get that minute and 45 seconds. The angles, the shots, the way that it's framed [and] all that other stuff. Me being a film buff, I dig that. For her like, oh my god, like she was up to the challenge man.

Suge D added that for a person who has been away from track and field for years, Bianca Belair did not have any problems while shooting her sequences for the recent vignette.

Bianca Belair in WWE

Bianca Belair signed with WWE in 2016, following which she was heavily featured on the NXT brand. Although she never got to hold the NXT Women's Championship, she came close to winning the title against then-champion Shayna Baszler.

Following WrestleMania 36, Belair moved to RAW. There, she assisted her real-life husband Montez Ford, one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, in their feud with Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.