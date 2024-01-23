Former AEW World Champion set to win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble and earn a spot at WrestleMania, predicts veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently predicted the winner of the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match.

Last year, Cody Rhodes entered the Royal Rumble at number 30 and won the historic match after eliminating Gunther. The American Nightmare plans to win the Royal Rumble again this year to earn another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, CM Punk's return might threaten Rhodes' plans. The Best in the World expressed his intent to win the Men's Royal Rumble and teased going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Morgan and his co-hosts Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein predicted the winner of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. The three speculated that Punk would come out victorious.

"[Matt, have you given this thought?] Punk. CM Punk. [Punk for the men's Rumble?] Yeah," Morgan said. [16:25 - 16:29]

Several WWE Superstars declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

Over the past few weeks, several top superstars announced their participation in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. While Cody Rhodes was the first to declare for the historic match, he was followed by CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, and Damian Priest, among many others.

As Punk and Rhodes had a heated confrontation last night on RAW, Gunther interrupted the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He warned The Visionary that he would go after him and his championship "when" he wins the Men's Royal Rumble match.

On Cafe de Rene, wrestling veteran Rene Dupree urged the Stamford-based company to push The Ring General to win the Royal Rumble match.

"I think they should push Gunther. Push him all the way, in my opinion," he said.

Gunther is one of the most dominant superstars on the current WWE roster, and it will fascinating to see how he goes about his business in the upcoming Rumble match.

