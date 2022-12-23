Former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury has reflected on his time working for NXT before his departure from the company.

Mansury worked for the company from 2009 to 2020 while Vince McMahon was still in charge. All Elite Wrestling has recently hired the former to serve as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer.

During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Michael Mansury stated that the time he spent in NXT was probably the most magical time of his career.

"To this day, probably the most magical [moment] in my career [working on NXT]… While still under the WWE umbrella, we were kind of all together creating the anti-WWE product. It was a combination of just good old-fashioned sports entertainment from the late 80s where we’re creating all these characters but also leaning into what wrestling had become in the early 2010s," he said.

The former backstage official continued:

"I don’t know that anything in my career is gonna replicate what those first few years of NXT were like because it really was just an unbelievably special moment and it just felt like a movement," said Mansury. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Michael Mansury on when he decided to leave WWE

The former Vice President of Global Television Productions added that he decided to leave the company in March, just before the Pandemic Era began.

"I think it was the first WWE of March [2020]. We were in Brooklyn. My manager at the time was sitting next to me and I said, 'I'd like to talk to you and KD [Kevin Dunn], I'm tapped out, I'm done,'" Mansury recalled. (H/T POST Wrestling)

The company is now under new leadership, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs and Triple H as the Chief Content Officer.

It'll be interesting to see what the AEW landscape will look like with Michael Mansury on board.

