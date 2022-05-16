"Want that U.S Title" - Former Bullet Club member sends a message to ex-WWE star Juice Robinson after his historic win

Former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter to set his sights on Juice Robinson's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Robinson made history at the recently concluded NJPW Capital Collision show by becoming a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. In doing so, the former WWE star has now added another championship to the Bullet Club's already impressive resume.

However, former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga expressed his desire to become the US Champion. Taking to Twitter, the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion stated the following:

"I want that U.S Title. #njcapital."

At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, Tama won the NEVER Openweight Title by beating Bullet Club member EVIL. After the match, he was assaulted by former stablemate Karl Anderson, who made his return to Japan alongside Doc Gallows.

Juice Robinson defeated Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a four-way match to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Title

In the main event of Capital Collision, Juice Robinson competed in a thrilling four-way match against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The four competitors took each other to the limit, with Robinson eventually pinning The Commonwealth Kingpin to become the new champion.

Heading into the match, Tanahashi was the champion. He had beaten Tomohiro Ishii for the vacant belt. After the match, The Ace was attacked by the returning Robinson.

Before his return, the NJPW star also teased the idea of possibly retiring from the business. But that wasn't the case, and in an interview with njpw1972.com, he cleared the air.

"Not that I owe anyone any explanation, but I was never going to retire. That was just me lying to a bunch of gullible idiots. People believe that if they read something on the internet it has to be true. So all I had to say is make sure it landed on the internet, and everybody believed it, hook line and sinker," Robinson said.

Are you enjoying Juice Robinson's run as a member of the Bullet Club so far? Sound off in the comments section below!

