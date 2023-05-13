Former champion, who has been absent from WWE for 41 days since major loss, sends a bold message

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair refers to herself as the "greatest ever" in an incredible fashion.

The Queen returned to the final edition of the blue brand in 2022 and defeated Ronda Rousey in quick work to win the SmackDown women's title.

Later, Rhea Ripley entered the 2023 Royal Rumble as the #1 entrant, creating history by emerging victorious at the premium live event. She then challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.

However, the Judgment Day member was dominant in taking down Charlotte Flair and getting her revenge back from 2020. Rhea Ripley, in a successful effort, beat Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at Mania this year.

Since then, The Queen has been absent from WWE programming. But now she has a bold six-word message with Drake's song "Forever."

"Last name Ever, first name Greatest," Flair wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Their reignited rivalry from WrestleMania 36 (NXT Women's Championship) came into action on April 2nd, 2023.

Flair and Ripley went at each other with everything they had to offer and showcased one of the best spectacles at Showcase of the Immortals. It remains to be seen when the 37-year-old star will return to the blue brand.

