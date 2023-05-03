Former champion busted open the hard way during a WWE show

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne was pushed to her limits on the latest episode of the developmental brand and was busted open.

Jacy Jayne faced Gigi Dolin, who she used to be best friends with as a member of Toxic Attraction alongside former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. After Rose departed the company, Jayne turned on Dolin, and the two have been at loggerheads ever since.

Gigi Dolin was cheered on by her brother Miles in the front row during the match. The action between the two women quickly moved to the outside, with Jayne hitting a Cannonball on Gigi Dolin. After the move, she mocked Miles. Later, Gigi attempted a half-and-half suplex, but Jacy countered with a superkick.

The 25-year-old star kicked Jayne's head into the steel steps and high-fived her brother before heading back into the ring. As Dolin tried to get back into the ring, Jayne kicked her opponent and landed a spinning Cartwheel Kick for the win. Jayne must have been busted open when her head hit the steel steps.

Check out the video of Jayne's busted open forehead here.

Jacy Jayne grabbed her former tag team partner and brutalized her outside the ring following the match. Her forehead was bleeding the entire time.

It remains to be seen how the rivalry between the former women's tag team champions will pan out in the coming weeks.

What did you think of the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion being busted open? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes