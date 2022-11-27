Former Champion calls out the brutal nature of Bobby Lashley's matches after Survivor Series

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet recently commented on Bobby Lashley's brutal matchup against Austin Theory and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

The former WWE Champion brought his best to the TD Garden for Survivor Series. He single-handedly dominated the match and even used Theory as a weapon against Rollins. However, at one point, Lashey was busted open, and a stream of blood gushed down his face.

In a recent tweet, Ricochet called attention to the brutal nature of Lashley's matches. The One and Only mentioned that it was almost typical for The All Mighty to shed blood and sweat during every big match.

Here's what the tweet read:

"It just wouldn’t be a real Lashley match if he’s not bleeding from somewhere. lol"

Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to become the new US Champion

Despite Bobby Lashley's aggressive showdown in the triple threat match, it was Theory who emerged victorious. This was contradictory to a couple of weeks ago when the 25-year-old tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary but failed.

During the match, Rollins hit Lashley with a pedigree for a nearfall. The champ even countered Theory's rolling dropkick into a powerbomb. Finally, The Visionary managed to plant Bobby with a vicious stomp using Austin as a stepping stool. But even that couldn't seal the win for him.

In the closing stages of the match, Rollins picked up Theory for a Falcon Arrow. The attack was foiled by Bobby as he hit a Spear on the champ. Somehow, Theory fell awkwardly on top of Seth, allowing the referee to make the three count. With this win, Theory became a two-time United States Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley continues to be in the title picture or renews his rivalry with Brock Lesnar after this feud.

